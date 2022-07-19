World Cambodia’s rice export up 16% in H1 Cambodia shipped 327,000 tonnes of rice to 51 countries and territories in the first half of this year, up 16.6% year-on-year, earning 279 million USD, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. ​

World Indonesia approves Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) of Indonesia has approved emergency use of Paxlovid to serve the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

World Singapore tightens monetary policy to fight inflation The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has recently further tightened its monetary policy by raising the mid-point of the Singapore dollar Nominal Effective Exchange Rate policy band to its prevailing level to fight price pressures.

World Malaysian PM: targeted subsidy mechanism being formulated Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob has affirmed that a suitable mechanism of action for the implementation of targeted subsidy is being formulated to ensure that the assistance provided by the government will be received by the deserving groups.