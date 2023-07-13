They are inter-sectoral bodies helping the PM with considering, directing, coordinating, and handling important and inter-sectoral issues on the connectivity and sustainable development of the four regions.

The councils are tasked with researching and advising the PM about orientations, solutions, mechanisms, and policies for implementing the targets and tasks set in the Politburo’s resolutions on socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding for the four regions.

The councils coordinate the building, amendment, and implementation of the National Master Plan, the four regional plans, and the plans of localities in the regions for 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050.

Besides, the councils consider setting up regional infrastructure development funds, helping localities in the regions deal with inter-locality issues; and work with other regions in socio-economic development issues concerning different regions.

According to the decisions, the PM acts as the chairperson of the coordinating councils for the southeastern and Red River Delta regions, while the two others are under the chair of Deputy PMs./.

VNA