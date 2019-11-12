The sacred animals, namely dragon, unicorn, turtle, and phoenix, will appear on all media products of the festival’s 11th edition, to take place from April 1-6 next year.



Themed "Cultural Heritage in Integration and Development – Always a New Hue", the festival expects to attract the participation of 20 countries across five continents, and feature diverse performances of both traditional and contemporary art and culture.



The Hue Festival is a biennial celebration that has been taking place since 2000, and is one of the biggest cultural events in the country./.

VNA