Society HCM City youths launch voluntary activities in Laos The Ho Chi Minh City committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 12 launched summer voluntary activities in Laos with the participation of 105 young volunteers.

Environment Fines set for not sorting trash Solid household waste must be sorted and put in trash bags, according to a new Government decree.

Society Quang Ninh takes steps to become centrally-run city by 2030 The northern province of Quang Ninh has set a target of becoming a centrally-run city with seven administrative units at district level by 2030.

Society Labour market sees sign of strong recovery The number of working people aged from 15 upwards reached 51.4 million in the first half of 2022, increasing by 400,000 people against the same period last year.