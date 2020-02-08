Four subcommittees on nCoV prevention, control set up
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the steering committee on 2019-nCoV prevention and control, has signed Decision No. 80/QD-BCDQG on the establishment of four sub-committees.
These subcommittees include the supervision subcommittee led by Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen, the treatment subcommittee led by Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, the Communications subcommittee led by Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, and the Logistics sub-committee led by Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong.
On February 7, the Ministry of Health confirmed the 13th nCoV infection case in Vietnam. Three of the 13 patients tested negative for the virus and were discharged from hospital.
Earlier on January 30, 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc decided to establish a steering committee on nCoV prevention and control, led by Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam.
The steering committee is responsible for assisting the Prime Minister in directing ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and localities to prevent and control the disease./.
