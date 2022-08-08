Business Digital transformation crucial to an independent, self-reliant economy: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 8 described digital transformation as an important tool for the building of an independent and self-reliant economy and the extensive and effective integration into the world.

Business Comprehensive revisions needed for Petroleum Law After nearly 30 years of enforcement, the Petroleum Law now needs revisions to be in line with international practices and Vietnam’s energy development strategy and create momentum for the oil and gas industry’s development.

Business COVID quarantine for imported processed seafood to be removed COVID-related quarantine requirements for frozen processed seafood products imported for the purpose of reprocessing for export will be removed as from September 11 under a recently issued circular by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnam’s manufacturing output continues to rise The Vietnamese manufacturing sector remained in growth territory at the start of the third quarter of the year, but there were some signs of demand softening, according to a survey released on August 8 by S&P Global.