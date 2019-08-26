Passengers of Thai Smile, Bangkok Airway, Nok Air and Air Asia will be allowed to carry a maximum of 20 kilogrammes of fresh fruit on individual flights free of charge. (Photo: thailandforvisitors.com)

The Thai Ministry of Commerce has arrange with four airlines, namely Thai Smile, Bangkok Airway, Nok Air and Air Asia, to allow passengers to carry a maximum of 20 kilogrammes of fresh fruit on individual flights free of charge.The move is intended to help reduce the surplus of fresh fruit and increase prices in the domestic market.Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit visited an assistance project for fruit growers at Surat Thani airport, following the conclusion of MOUs between the ministry and the four airlines.Under the agreement, each passenger is allowed to carry a maximum of 20 kilos of fresh fruit on a flight free of charge. However, the fruit is to be fully contained and sealed in packages prepared by the Department of Internal Trade in accordance with aviation rules. There are five-kilogramme and 10-kilogramme packs which are available to air passengers at no cost at the public relations counters of those airlines.According to Laksanawisit, the measure will be applied for fruit in all seasons, and officials will assess the quantities of fruit to be distributed with the support of the airlines. He also plans to carry out the measure at Hat Yai and Narathiwat airports.-VNA