Four Vietnamese athletes to compete in Asian championships for juniors
Vietnam will send four athletes to compete in the fourth Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022 in Kuwait from October 13 to 16.
They are Hoang Thi Anh Thuc (girls 400m and 800m), Nguyen Khanh Linh (girls 800m), Bui Thi Kim Anh (girls high jump) and Ha Thi Thuy Hang (girls long jump).
They have qualified for the tournament after meeting the Qualifying Standards at the recent National Youth and Age Groups Championships.
Among them, Thuc finished first in the girls 400m event in an August youth tournament with a time of 54.64 seconds, much better than the standard of 57.05 seconds.
Around 400 athletes from 33 nations will participate in this competition. Earlier in the year, the Asian Athletics Association announced that the championships, which were supposed to take place in Kuwait on March 1, had been postponed due to a new wave of the Omicron virus.
Throughout Vietnam’s participation in the tournament since 2015, the best result has been a gold medal by Cao Vo Ngoc Long in the boys high jump in 2017./.