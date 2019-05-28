A customer makes transaction at Vietcombank. The bank is one of four Vietnamese firms were named in this year’s Global 2000 list by Forbes. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Four Vietnamese firms have been named in this year’s Global 2000 list by Forbes, an annual ranking of the world’s biggest and most powerful public companies.



They include the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), property and retail giant Vingroup and the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank).



Vietcombank was ranked at the 1,096th position, up 198 places from 2018. BIDV slipped two places to 1,716th while VietinBank dropped 50 places to 1,769th. Vingroup rose by 245 spots to 1,747th.



Companies on the 17th annual Global 2000 account for more than 40 trillion USD in annual revenues and upwards of 186 trillion USD in global assets.



Rankings are based on a composite score of revenues, profits, assets and market value.-VNA