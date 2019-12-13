Four Vietnamese footballers named in Best 11 of SEA Games 30
Four Vietnamese footballers have been named among the best talent at the 30th Southeast Asian Games by the prestigious website foxsportsasia.com.
From left: Nguyen Tien Linh, Ha Duc Chinh, Do Hung Dung and Doan Van Hau who have been named among the Best 11 of SEA Games 30. (Photo: infonet.vn)
Strikers Nguyen Tien Linh, Ha Duc Chinh, defender Doan Van Hau and midfielder Do Hung Dung were all chosen as being among the best footballers at the tournament.
Vietnam ended a long wait to win their first-ever gold medal in the men’s football tournament of the multi-sport event beating Indonesia 3-0 in the final.
Hau scored two goals and Dung scored one goal in the final to bring the glory for the country.
Meanwhile Chinh was the competition’s top scorer with eight goals.
According to the website, Hau is the star of the men’s football final.
“The 20-year-old left-back was star of the men’s football final not only by keeping the Indonesian wingers at bay, but also by scoring twice to gift Vietnam their first-ever gold medal in SEA Games,” the website wrote.
“Hau might be struggling to find his way into the first team at his new Dutch Eredivisie club SC Heerenveen, but with a brilliant outing in the tournament he has proved once again that he is one of the best defenders in business today in Southeast Asia.”
Captain Dung was honoured by his experience and ability of leading.
FOX Sports Asia said: “The 26-year-old Hanoi FC midfielder was one of the two overage players Park Hang-seo picked for the SEA Games 2019 and Dung has justified the selection playing in the midfield with an air of composure amongst his younger teammates.
“Dung, who was also given the added responsibility of captaincy following an injury to Nguyen Quang Hai, capped off a brilliant tournament scoring the second goal in their 3-0 win over Indonesia in the final at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.”
While strikers Chinh and Linh will continue to be key players in head coach Park’s plans for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship in Thailand as well as the senior team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
FOX Sports Asia also named seven other footballers including goalkeeper Sann Satt Naing of Myanmar, defenders Amani Aguinaldo of the Philippines, Asnawi Bahar of Indonesia, midfielder Sieng Chanthea of Cambodia, Myat Kaung Khant of Myanmar, Saddil Ramdani of Indonesia and forward Osvaldo Haay of Indonesia./.