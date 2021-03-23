Society Road 9 - Southern Laos victory in the hearts of Lao officials Road 9 - Southern Laos victory in March 1971 reflected the strength of the special solidarity and fighting alliance of Vietnam and Laos, according to senior Lao officials.

Society Vietnam, Northern European countries share experience in sustainable development Vietnam and Northern European countries exchanged their experience in sustainable development at a seminar held in Hanoi on March 23 on the occasion of Nordic Day.

Society PM chairs meeting of compilation board for book on Government history Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting on March 23 of the board responsible for the compilation and publishing of a book on the history of the Vietnamese Government.

Environment Hydro-meteorological forecasting helps facilitate sustainable livelihoods The Vietnam Meteorological Hydrological Administration (VMHA) held a ceremony on March 23 to launch activities in response to World Meteorological Day 2021, which is themed “The Ocean, Our Climate and Weather”.