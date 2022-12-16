At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on December 16 to present President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decisions to send four military officers to the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, replacing four others who have finished their tenure.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan asked the peacekeepers to seriously follow the Party, State and VPA’s external stances and guidelines, the UN’s regulations and laws of the host country.

An officer who has finished her tenure in the Central African Republic receives flowers. (Photo: VNA)

Tan urged the officers to continue with the tradition of the Vietnamese peacekeeping force, maintain internal solidarity and unity with their foreign counterparts and the host country's people, and fulfill assigned tasks, helping to promote Vietnam’s peacekeeping operations more professionally and effectively.

On behalf of the officers, Lieut. Col. Pham Quang Thieu pledged to accomplish assigned tasks and ensure the absolute safety of every aspect in the Central African Republic./.