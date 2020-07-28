Society 230 Vietnamese brought home from Taiwan Vietnamese authorities on July 28 coordinated with the Vietnam Economic-Culture Office in Taipei, Taiwan (China), low-cost carrier Vietjet Air, and relevant local agencies to conduct a flight bringing 230 Vietnamese citizens home.

Society Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang province The incense craft of the Nung ethnic minority people in Phia Thap village, Quoc Dan commune, Quang Uyen district, Cao Bang province is contributing to the preservation of a traditional spiritual culture.

Society Vietnam Airlines’ flight carries stranded citizens in Equatorial Guinea home A crew of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on July 28 left for Bata city of Equatorial Guinea to bring 219 stranded Vietnamese citizens home, a representative of the airline has said.

Society More than 280 Vietnamese return home from US More than 280 Vietnamese citizens in the US was brought home on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport of northern Quang Ninh province on July 27.