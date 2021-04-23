The four facilities are Vietnam National University-Hanoi, which is ranked at number 401-600, Ton Duc Thang University (401-600), Hanoi University of Science and Technology (601-800), and Phenikaa University (801-1000).

All the universities received high rankings for achievements relating to SDG 8 - decent work and economic growth. Only Vietnam National University-Hanoi is placed in high position for criterion SGD 4 – quality education with 71.4 points, ranking 92nd in the world, the highest ranking that a Vietnamese education facility has reached.

The SDG 5- gender education – is also the strength of the Hanoi University of Science and Technology and the Vietnam National University-Hanoi.

Meanwhile, Ton Duc Thang and Phenikaa Universities are highly evaluated in implementing SDG 11 – sustainable cities and communities./.

VNA