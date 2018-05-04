The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled power project with Energy Capital Vietnam on May 4 (Photo: VNA)

Bac Lieu (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled power project with Energy Capital Vietnam on May 4.



The project will be carried out with an investment amount of about 91.4 trillion VND (4 billion USD) funded by Energy Capital Vietnam. It will cover an area of 100ha with a total capacity of 3,200 MW.



The project will be implemented in three phases. The first phase will be launched in 2018 and will start operation in late 2021 with a capacity of 1,000MW. The second and third phases will be completed in 2024 and 2027, with capacities of 1,000 and 1,200 MW, respectively.



Chairman of the Bac Lieu People’s Committee Duong Thanh Trung said the building of the project is in line with the National Energy Development Strategy and the province’s conditions.



The MoU will serve as an important foundation for the two sides to prepare documents for submission to relevant agencies and the Prime Minister, Trung added.



Earlier this year, the province rejected a project to build Cai Cung thermal power plant, saying it wants to become a national centre of renewable energy.



The province, with a 56 km-long coastline, has great potential for developing wind power and solar projects.-VNA