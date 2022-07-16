Business Swiss investors interested in Vietnam’s green, sustainable finance Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc has had a working session with Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan, and Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweal, as part of the activities in his working visit to Switzerland.

Business Vietnam stock market's outlook still bright in second half of 2022 The Vietnamese stock market witnessed a strong correction recently, mainly due to international macroeconomic factors, including global soaring inflation and the US Federal Reverse rate hikes.

Business Vietnam-UK trade expected to reach 10 billion USD Trade revenue between Vietnam and the UK is expected to reach 10 billion USD in the next one or two years thanks to strong support from the Vietnam-UK Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).

Business Property credit grows by over 12% in five months: SBV Property credit increased by 12.31%t in the first five months, a higher growth rate than that of the same period in previous years, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has said.