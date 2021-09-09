Culture - Sports Women’s clothing from Nguyen Dynasty revived in chibi-style paintings An art project featuring typical women’s costumes during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) was created during the social distancing period by Nguyen Quoc Tri, a.k.a Kris Nguyen, an illustrator in Binh Thanh district in Ho Chi Minh City.

Videos Online film making course to be held in October The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Office in Vietnam and the Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents under Vietnam Cinema Association will hold a course on non-profit film production with the enrolment taking place from September 6-30.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition shows off Vietnam’s eternal attraction in Mexico A photo exhibition entitled “Vietnam – Eternal Attraction” is being held on the avenue of Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City of Mexico to promote the beauty of Vietnamese people and natural landscapes.