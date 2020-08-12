Fourteen new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 13 linked to Da Nang
Fourteen new COVID-19 infection cases were confirmed on August 12 evening, including one in Hanoi and 13 others related to Da Nang city, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Patient No.867, a 63-year-old man, from northern Hai Duong province, had health checks-up at the Hanoi-based Central Military Hospital 108 on August 8 and then he came to his daughter’s home in Hanoi’s Thanh Tri district.
A day later, he was examined and admitted to Thanh Nhan hospital with severe pneumonia.
On August 11, test results conducted by the Thanh Nhan Hospital and the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control showed that he was positive to novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.
Meanwhile, all 13 other patients are linked to the disease hotspot in central Da Nang city.
Vietnam has so far recorded 880 infection cases, including 321 imported ones and 419 community transmissions since July 25.
The same day, a patient was given the all-clear from the virus at Da Nang Lung Hospital, raising the total number of recovery cases to 400, or 45.5 percent. There have been 17 fatalities so far.
As many as 134,248 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, including 5,365 in hospitals, 24,180 in other concentrated quarantine establishments and 104,703 at their homes./.
