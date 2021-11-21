Fourteen people trafficked to Myanmar return home
Fourteen Vietnamese nationals trafficked to Myanmar were brought home on November 21.
Fourteen Vietnamese nationals trafficked to Myanmar return home (Photo: VNA)Tuyen Quang (VNA) – Fourteen Vietnamese nationals trafficked to Myanmar were brought home on November 21.
Previously, the victims were rescued and brought back to Vietnam by the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation, a non-government organisation based in Hanoi, the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar, and relevant agencies of the country.
They are from Hanoi, Lao Cai, Binh Duong, Kien Giang, Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang, Nghe An, and Thanh Hoa.
After returning to Vietnam, they were quarantined for 14 days in the northern province of Tuyen Quang./.