Fourteen Vietnamese nationals trafficked to Myanmar return home (Photo: VNA)

– Fourteen Vietnamese nationals trafficked to Myanmar were brought home on November 21.Previously, the victims were rescued and brought back to Vietnam by the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation, a non-government organisation based in Hanoi, the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar, and relevant agencies of the country.They are from Hanoi, Lao Cai, Binh Duong, Kien Giang, Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang , Nghe An, and Thanh Hoa.After returning to Vietnam, they were quarantined for 14 days in the northern province of Tuyen Quang./.