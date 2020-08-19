Fourth meeting of 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference opens
The fourth meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference of Myanmar kicked off in Nay Pyi Taw on August 19, with the aim of uniting all ethnic groups and building a democratic federal union through dialogue.
State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo: AFP)
The event gathered about 230 representatives from the Government, the parliament, the army, political parties, ethnic armed groups and civil society.
Attending the event were President U Win Myint, Vice Presidents U Myint Swe and U Henry Van Thio, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the speakers of both houses, Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Services Sen. Gen Min Aung Hlaing, and representatives from 10 ethnic armed groups that signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA).
Earlier, the conference was held in August 2016, May 2017 and July 2018.
Ten ethnic armed groups have signed the NCA with the government since it was initiated in October 2015./.
