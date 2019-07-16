The fourth military strategy course for Lao army concludes. (Photo: qdnd.vn)



– A ceremony was held by the Institute for Defence Strategy (IDS) under the Ministry of National Defence on July 15 to conclude a military strategy training course for Lao army personnel.It was the fourth training course of its kind, aiming to provide education on strategic research and improve competence for military researchers at the strategic level of the Lao People’s Armed Forces.During the one-month course, Lao military personnel discussed 10 topics on military strategies and had fact-finding trips to several Vietnamese military units across the 3rd Military Region.They also visited local popular landscapes and historic relics to learn about Vietnamese nature and people, contributing to strengthening the solidarity and friendship between the two peoples and armies.Speaking at the closing ceremony, IDS Deputy Director Colonel Nguyen Van Than highly spoke of efforts of the lecturers and trainees, hailing the course as a success. He hoped that the Lao military officials will put what they have learned in Vietnam into practice to fulfill their responsibilities and tasks. – VNA