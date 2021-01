Politics Infographic Second Party Congress leads nation in resistance, national construction The second National Party Congress passed a resolution to operate the Party in a public way and renamed it “the Vietnam Workers’ Party”. The event was a new step forward of the Party, which led the whole nation in resistance and national construction.

Politics Infographic Preparation for 13th Party Congress completed The 15th plenum of the Party Central Committee wrapped up on January 17 after completing all the contents of its agenda.