Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung and Uruguayan Deputy Minister of Foreign Relations Carolina Ache Batlle co-chaired the fourth Vietnam-Uruguay political consultation via videoconference on November 17 to discuss bilateral ties and issues of shared concern.

The two officials shared the two countries’ situation and the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, as well as measures to promote economic growth and ensure social welfare.

In order to continue expanding Vietnam – Uruguay friendship and cooperation, the two sides vowed to continue working closely together to facilitate high-level visits when conditions allow, effectively maintain the mechanisms of Joint Committee on Economic-Trade and Investment Cooperation, and political consultation between the two foreign ministries, as well as encourage collaboration between ministries, agencies, localities and businesses of the two countries in various forms.

Dung affirmed that both sides hold potential for cooperation in economy and trade. He thanked Uruguay for supporting Vietnam at multilateral forums and international organisations.

Batlle, for her part, hailed Vietnam as one of the important partners of Uruguay in Asia, and agreed to partner with Vietnam in the process of expanding and accessing markets in South America and Asia-Pacific.

The two officials agreed to push ahead with concretising cooperation contents in several promising fields towards the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Discussing regional and global issues of shared concern, they concurred to coordinate stances and offer mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums to which Vietnam and Uruguay are members./.