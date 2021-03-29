A plenary session of 14th National Assembly 's 11th session (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly continued its 11th session with the



The session, chaired by NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu, was broadcast live by Radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and the NA’s television channel.



During the discussion process, 41 deputies raised opinions and most of them highly agreed with the reports’ contents.



Lawmakers also agreed with contents of the State President’s report, affirming that the State President has fulfilled his missions and effectively exercised his power as regulated by the Constitution and fulfill all tasks assigned by the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat, thus contributing to, together with the whole Party, people and army, successfully implementing the 12th National Party Congress’s Resolution, the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, and the 14th National Assembly’s resolutions.



They lauded efforts, responsibility and achievements made by the President, the Government and the Prime Minister in the tenure.



Late on the afternoon, NA deputies were given the insignia for the NA’s operations.



On March 30, the legislature will discuss reports on performance in the 2016-2021 tenure of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy.



Then the NA Standing Committee will submit to the National Assembly the dismissal of the NA Chairperson and the Chairperson of the National Election Council, which will be then discussed by lawmakers in groups.



On the afternoon, deputies are expected to vote for the approval of the Law on Drug Prevention and Control (revised), and cast ballots on the dismissal of the NA Chairperson and the Chairperson of the National Election Council. The NA Standing Committee will then submit a list of nominees for the legislature to elect the NA Chairperson and the Chairperson of the National Election Council./.

VNA