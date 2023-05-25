Fourth working day of 15th NA’s fifth session
The 15th National Assembly (NA) continued its fifth session on May 25, the fourth working day, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly (NA) continued its fifth session on May 25, the fourth working day, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
In the morning, legislators worked in groups to discuss the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the 2022 socio-economic development and state budget plans, the implementation of the socio-economic development and state budget plans in the first months of 2023, thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2022, and the final accounts of the state budget in 2021.
They also looked into the allocation of capital to the tasks and projects under the socio-economic recovery and development programme; the assignment, adjustment, and supplementation of the medium-term public investment plan using the central budget for 2021- 025, and the allocation of investment capital sourced from the central budget for national target programmes in 2023; and the continuation of reducing the value added tax by 2% under the NA’s Resolution 43/2022/QH15, dated January 11, 2022.
In the afternoon, NA deputies attended a plenary sitting broadcast live on the NA television channel.
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh, on behalf of the Prime Minister, submitted the draft revised Law on Water Resources to the parliament. After that, Chairman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Le Quang Huy delivered a verification report on this draft.
After listening to a report on adjustments to the draft revised Law on Cooperatives delivered by Vu Hong Thanh, member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA Committee for Economic Affairs, the legislators scrutinised some debatable issues of this draft.
Representing the drafting body, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung gave further information about issues mentioned by deputies./.