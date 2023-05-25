Politics Vietnam objects to China’s placement of light buoys in Truong Sa Deputy Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has voiced the country’s objection to the China Maritime Safety Administration's placement of three light buoys on some entities in Truong Sa (Spratly) of Vietnam.

Politics HCM City eyes stronger trade, investment cooperation with Czech Republic Ho Chi Minh City always pays attention to promoting trade and investment cooperation with the Czech Republic, said Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council when receiving Jan Bartosek, Vice Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, in the southern city on May 25.

Politics Vietnam treasures traditional ties with African countries: Official Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc attended a banquet hosted by the embassies of African countries in Hanoi on May 25 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Africa Day (May 25, 1963 - 2023).

Politics Vietnam pledges utmost contributions for Asian, global peace, development Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang stressed Vietnam’s commitment to making all-out contributions for the sake of peace, cooperation, stability, and prosperous development in Asia and the world while speaking at the 28th International Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo, Japan, on May 25.