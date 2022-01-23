World Malaysia gives no more special quota for foreign worker recruitment Malaysia will not give more special quotas for the recruitment of foreign workers in the country, its Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said on January 22.

World Russia wants to strengthen relations with ASEAN members, deepen ties with Vietnam Russia sees good prospect in further deepening the win-win partnership with all members of the Association Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Vietnam, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a written reply to queries by Vietnam News Agency's correspondents on the country's diplomatic orientations in 2022.

World Indonesia pushes for formation of new global health agency: President Indonesia will push for the establishment of a new global health agency during its presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said on January 20 at the virtual World Economic Forum.

World Singapore face rising COVID-19 cases The Singaporean Ministry of Health on January 21 informed that the number of COVID-19 cases began to increase sharply in recent days, from an average of 800 cases last week to nearly 1,500 cases on January 20, with community infections accounting for the majority.