Foxconn partners with Indonesia in EV development
The Taiwan-based Foxconn said it has partnered with Indonesia's Investment Ministry and several companies to support the development of electric vehicles (EV) in the Southeast Asian nation.
An electric car model of Foxconn (Illustrative photo: Reuters)Jakarta (VNA) - The Taiwan-based Foxconn said it has partnered with Indonesia's Investment Ministry and several companies to support the development of electric vehicles (EV) in the Southeast Asian nation.
Foxconn, the main iPhone maker of Apple, said it has signed a memorandum of understanding for a wide scope of investment on EVs, including battery manufacturing, with the Indonesian Ministry of Investment, Indonesia Battery Corporation, energy firm PT Indika Energy, and Taiwanese electric scooter vendor Gogoro.
The cooperation, which aims to build a "new energy ecosystem" in Indonesia, also includes the development of EV supporting industries such as energy storage systems, battery exchange stations and recycling, Foxconn said in a statement./.