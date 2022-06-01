Society Over 150 works enter National Press Awards 2021’s final round A total of 152 outstanding works entered the final round of the 16th National Press Awards which was held on June 1.

Society Electronic toll collection applied along entire Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway is applying full electronic toll collection (ETC) on a trial basis, starting at 9am on June 1, according to the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam.

Society Embassy in Russia helps repatriate Vietnamese evacuees from Ukraine The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, in collaboration of the Vietnamese Association in Russia, welcomed and repatriated Vietnamese people who had evacuated from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine to Russia, from May 29-31.

Society History teaching needs more investment: historian The information that history would be an optional subject in the senior high school curriculum as from 2022 has drawn special public concern.