FPT builds large educational complex in Ha Nam
FPT Group started work on an educational complex in the northern province of Ha Nam on May 31.
At the event. (Photo: VNA)Ha Nam (VNA) – FPT Group started work on an educational complex in the northern province of Ha Nam on May 31.
The 11.9ha complex, named FPT Unischool Ha Nam, is scheduled to open in a year. It will provide training for about 10,000 students.
Addressing the launch, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Quoc Huy said he hopes the complex will open soon and become a source of high-quality human resources for Ha Nam and the country as a whole.
The province will provide the best possible conditions for FPT to complete the project, he noted, adding that it always welcomes major enterprises like FPT and potential investors in education, industry and information technology.
Huy also expressed his hope that with its experience and capacity, the group will assist Ha Nam to quickly and effectively conduct digital transformation and train high-quality manpower.
FPT CEO Nguyen Van Khoa said his business will reserve the best resources for all levels of education, from general to tertiary education, in Ha Nam to create skilled human resources and contribute to local development.
As the leading tech firm in Vietnam, FPT is currently the only enterprise to build large educational complexes in key economic hubs, including Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho and Binh Dinh./.