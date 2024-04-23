Sci-Tech Ministry enhances public awareness of creativity and innovation The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) held an event in Hanoi on April 19 to respond to the World Creativity and Innovation Day (April 21), aiming to enhance public awareness of the role of creativity and innovation in socio-economic development and calling for organisations and individuals to join hands in promoting innovation activities.

Sci-Tech Decree to facilitate science, technology activities The Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) is drafting a Government decree that will revise and supplement some articles of the 2014 document on investment and financial mechanisms for scientific and technological activities.

Sci-Tech Vietnam Digital Awards 2024 launched The Vietnam Digital Awards 2024 was launched by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) and VietTimes Magazine in Hanoi on April 16 with a view to fostering the development of the digital government, digital economy and digital society.

Sci-Tech Networking event held for Vietnamese, Korean innovation firms An investment promotion event was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on April 15, aiming to connect Vietnamese and Korean enterprises in the field of innovation and start-up.