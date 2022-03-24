FPT posts nearly 36 percent growth in net profit in two months
Multi-industry group FPT enjoyed high growth in revenue and pre-tax profit in the first two months of 2022 on account of the growing technology segment.
Multi-industry group FPT enjoys high growth in revenue and pre-tax profit in the first two months of 2022. (Photo: vietnambiz.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Multi-industry group FPT enjoyed high growth in revenue and pre-tax profit in the first two months of 2022 on account of the growing technology segment.
In January-February, the private group earned over 6.1 trillion VND (266.72 million USD) in revenue and 1.1 trillion VND in pre-tax profit, up 27 percent and 30 percent, respectively, from a year earlier, FPT announced.
After-tax profit attributable to the parent company’s shareholders reached 756 billion VND, an year-on-year increase of 35.7 percent and 6 percent higher than the yearly plan. Earnings per share stood at 833 VND during the two months.
The core and high-performing technology segment continued to be the main driver of the group’s growth as pre-tax profit from the segment expanded at an exaggerate rate of 56 percent and represented the largest share of total profit, 44 percent.
It was followed by the ICT segment, 41 percent; and education and investment, 15 percent.
During the period, its revenue from software exports rose by 32.6 percent year-on-year to exceed 2.66 trillion VND. Sharp growth was seen in exports to the US (57 percent) and the Asia-Pacific markets (75 percent).
Turnover from digital transformation services also soared by 81.4 percent, 61 percent of that came from cloud services, which quadrupled the same period last year’s figure.
The group plans to hold the annual shareholders’ meeting on April 7.
In 2022, FPT set to gain some 42.42 trillion VND in turnover and close to 7.62 trillion VND in pre-tax profit, up 19 percent and 20 percent, respectively, from the previous year.
All three segments – technology, ICT, and education and investment – are forecast to sustain double-digit growth this year. Technology is expected to contributed the largest share, 59 percent, of the total revenue with 24.9 trillion VND, while education and investment are projected to witness the highest growth of 32.5 percent./.