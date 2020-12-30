FPT Software launches office in India
Vietnam’s largest ICT firm FPT Software has opened a new office in India, adding to its global footprint of more than 50 offices across the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.
Vietnam’s largest ICT firm FPT Software has opened a new office in India. Illustrative image. (Source: VNA)
New Delhi (VNA) - Vietnam’s largest ICT firm FPT Software has opened a new office in India, adding to its global footprint of more than 50 offices across the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.
The company is set to build this branch into a Global Delivery Centre within the next three years, its 23rd worldwide.
The new branch, FPT India, is based in the country’s southern Hyderabad city, one of the top outsourcing destinations in India and also home to more than 600,000 IT employees. Here the company joins other IT industry leaders such as Infosys, Tata Consulting Services, Accenture and Wipro, among others.
“FPT Software’s expansion to the India market demonstrates our strong resources and capabilities, as well as representing our commitment to accelerating digital transformation in the Asia Pacific region”, said Phung Sy Bay, FPT India CEO.
“The IT industry is a key driver of India’s economy. The IT workforce here is highly skilled, multilingual, capable of carrying out 24/7 shift work, as well as having a wealth of experience and technical know-how. I believe that we have huge potential to tap into, helping more and more Indian clients transform their business operations and gain competitive edges in the market”, he added.
FPT India’s first office is located in Hyderabad city, India. (Photo: Shutterstock)
FPT India is now working with multiple industry giants in various sectors, such as aviation, healthcare, telecommunications, and automotive. Due to high customer demands and the branch’s expansion ambition, the company is actively looking to recruit more than 1,000 technology professionals in delivery, managed services, and project management within the first three years.
Since 2019, FPT Software shifted its core strategy and service offering to digital transformation, after two decades of leading Southeast Asia in IT outsourcing. The company aims to become a billion-dollar IT and digital transformation services provider by 2024./.