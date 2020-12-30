FPT India’s first office is located in Hyderabad city, India. (Photo: Shutterstock)

FPT India is now working with multiple industry giants in various sectors, such as aviation, healthcare, telecommunications, and automotive. Due to high customer demands and the branch’s expansion ambition, the company is actively looking to recruit more than 1,000 technology professionals in delivery, managed services, and project management within the first three years.Since 2019, FPT Software shifted its core strategy and service offering to digital transformation, after two decades of leading Southeast Asia in IT outsourcing. The company aims to become a billion-dollar IT and digital transformation services provider by 2024./.