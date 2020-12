Vietnam’s largest ICT firm FPT Software has opened a new office in India. Illustrative image. (Source: VNA)

Vietnam’s largest ICT firm FPT Software has opened a new office in India, adding to its global footprint of more than 50 offices across the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.The company is set to build this branch into a Global Delivery Centre within the next three years, its 23rd worldwide.The new branch, FPT India, is based in the country’s southern Hyderabad city, one of the top outsourcing destinations in India and also home to more than 600,000 IT employees. Here the company joins other IT industry leaders such as Infosys , Tata Consulting Services, Accenture and Wipro, among others.“FPT Software’s expansion to the India market demonstrates our strong resources and capabilities, as well as representing our commitment to accelerating digital transformation in the Asia Pacific region”, said Phung Sy Bay, FPT India CEO.“The IT industry is a key driver of India’s economy. The IT workforce here is highly skilled, multilingual, capable of carrying out 24/7 shift work, as well as having a wealth of experience and technical know-how. I believe that we have huge potential to tap into, helping more and more Indian clients transform their business operations and gain competitive edges in the market”, he added.