FPT Software, NCS partner to open strategic delivery centre in Vietnam
The deal signing ceremony on August 1 (Source: ictnews.vietnam.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – FPT Software and NCS of Singapore signed a cooperation deal for developing a strategic delivery centre in Vietnam on August 1.
The partnership between FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Group, and NCS, a member of Singtel Group - a leading technology service supplier in the Asia-Pacific, aims to help the two sides expand their global delivery networks.
This strategic delivery centre, the third of its kind of NCS in Asia, is expected to have a team of over 3,000 by 2025.
It will offer bespoke infrastructure services such as secure operating environments, client customised training, as well as access to an expanded pool of high calibre tech talent managed via NCS proprietary and proven Integrated Delivery Methods.
It will also focus on manpower development to enhance NCS’s capability to meet growing digital transformation demand in the region.
Truong Gia Binh, Chairman of the FPT Group, said FPT has pledged to accompany clients and communities to a better future, and the partnership with NCS fortifies that commitment.
He added the firm looks forward to working together with NCS to strengthen the business operations of clients and to help them realise their digital transformation goals at accelerated speed./.