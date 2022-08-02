Sci-Tech Blockchain Global Day 2022 exhibition kicks off in HCM City The Blockchain Global Day 2022, themed “Into the Infinity Con-Verse convened”, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 29 as the first in a series of the annual blockchain exhibitions intended to maximise conditions to facilitate the development of the industry in Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Intellectual Property Office marks 40th anniversary The Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam (IPO) under the Ministry of Science and Technology celebrated its 40th anniversary with a ceremony in Hanoi on July 29.

Sci-Tech Over 450 infringing domain names detected: VNNIC The Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC)’s automatic monitoring system has so far detected more than 450 domain names, including 357 international ones, with signs of violation related to e-commerce and banking.

Sci-Tech Faulty undersea cable slows internet speed in Vietnam again The Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) undersea cable, which connects nine countries and territories in the region, is facing problems with its S3 branch, about 427km from China.