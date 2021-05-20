Director of FPT Software in Malaysia Tran Hong Chung (Photo: Bnews) Kuala Lumpur (VNA) -



FPT Software has been recording stable operations in Malaysia amid the challenges posed by COVID-19. The continued solid performance can be attributed to the application of suitable development strategies, a focus on its relations with major customers, and its efforts to improve technology capacity.

With 500 employees in the country, the Vietnamese tech firm has affirmed its position in the market.



Digital transformation has become a focus of the Malaysian Government and an increasing number of Malaysian companies are going through the process.



The Vietnam-Malaysia partnership, meanwhile, has been strengthened in various spheres, paving the way for businesses from both countries to cooperate and conduct business in each other’s markets.



FPT Software is due to open a new office in the Malaysian state of Sarawak this year. Its customers in Malaysia are primarily in the fields of energy, transport, insurance, and health care, most notably the State-owned oil and gas company Petronas.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Director of FPT Software in Malaysia Tran Hong Chung said it serves more than 700 companies around the world, 100 of which are on the Fortune 500 list.



The company surpassed the 500-million-USD revenue benchmark last year and targets doubling the figure within three years.



It will focus on providing digital transformation solutions, which is projected to account for nearly half of its profit by 2023, Chung said.



The company is set to complete its digital product ecosystem by 2025, to serve more types of companies and become one of Asia’s tech giants.



Founded in 1999, FPT Software is the largest software services company in Vietnam and has expanded its presence to 26 countries and territories. It has in excess of 17,000 staff, nearly 3,000 of whom work overseas.



Pham Quoc Anh, Trade Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, said the company boasts professional and skilled employees as well as visionary leadership.



It has also successfully set up relations with Malaysian partners and created its own brand through product quality, he added./.

VNA