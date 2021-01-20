Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - FPT Software said on January 20 that it had recently set up its first international production centre in Costa Rica, in the capital San Jose.



This is also its 52nd office in 25 countries and territories.



With advantages in geography and human resources, the centre is expected to play an important role in ensuring round-the-clock operations in service of US clients.



Together with a centre in Hyderabad, India, FPT Costa Rica will create a chain providing solutions in technological services to US clients.



FPT Software posted annual growth of nearly 12 percent last year in the US and signed a contract worth nearly 150 million USD with an automobile manufacturer.

FPT Software CEO Pham Minh Tuan (Photo: FPT)



CEO Pham Minh Tuan said FPT Costa Rica has set a goal of developing a staff of 1,000 in the next three years, laying an important foundation for FPT Software to boost production and become one of the top 50 information technology companies in Asia in the near future.



High-value contracts with demanding customers not only help FPT Software achieve growth but also enable its staff to become leading experts in both business and technology, he added./.