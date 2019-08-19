FPT Software and ThinkPower sign the deal on the distribution of the former's akaBot and akaChain in Taiwan (Photo: fpt.com.vn)

– FPT Software of Vietnam and Taiwanese system integration solution provider ThinkPower have inked an agreement on the distribution of the former’s digital transformation solution and platform in Taiwan.The products to be commercialised are akaBot and akaChain.akaBot is a robotic process automation solution designed to perform repetitive processes like data entry, order filing, access right granting and tasks requiring continuous contacts with many different systems.Meanwhile, akaChain is a platform using blockchain technology and smart contracts to facilitate enterprises and individuals’ business activities.Under the agreement, ThinkPower will distribute akaBot and akaChain for clients in Taiwan’s financial sector.The two sides will also consider the expansion of the sales network and the supply of these products to clients in other sectors.FPT Software, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s leading technology firm FPT Corporation, has operated in 45 countries and territories across the world.For its part, Think Power is a prestigious system integration solution provider in Taiwan’s financial sector. Taiwan currently houses 39 banks and more than 30 insurance companies, 70 percent of which use ThinkPower’s services and products.-VNA