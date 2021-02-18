Business Tan Cang-Cat Lai Port welcomes six vessels Tan Cang-Cat Lai Port of the Saigon Newport Corporation received six commercial vessels on the 2021 Lunar New Year’s eve, which fell on February 11, handling 11,990 TEUs of goods in total.

Business Vietnam earns 2.6 billion USD from garment exports in January Vietnam raked in 2.6 billion USD from exports of textiles and garments in January 2021, up 3.3 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND on February 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,132 VND per USD on February 18, up 10 VND from the previous day.