FPT, Toyota launch digital transformation joint venture
Vietnam’s leading IT services provider FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, and Smart Holdings of Toyota Group have recently launched FPT Smart Technologies - a joint venture providing digital transformation services and solutions.
FPT Smart Technologies is headquartered in Da Nang – Vietnam’s third largest city. (Photo: Shutterstock)
FPT Software holds 51 percent of stake in the joint venture.
The joint venture was launched at a time when Japan is looking toward a 5.0 society – a super-smart society fueled by smart technologies and innovations among industries.
It will offer digital transformation services and solutions in manufacturing, automobiles and construction industries by combining technological expertise, experiences and domain knowledge of the two companies.
Automotive technology is one of the spearhead capabilities of FPT Software, with Japan being a key market in FPT’s globalisation strategy./.