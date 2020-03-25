FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people
Dormitories of FPT High School and FPT University in Hoa Lac, Hanoi are ready to house 2,000 quarantined people
Messages of students to quarantined people (Photo:VNA)
Sanitation works have been ramped up to receive quarantined people (Photo:VNA)
Trucks of military force deliver necessities to quarantine area (Photo:VNA)
Trucks of military force deliver necessities to quarantine area (Photo:VNA)
Trucks of military force deliver necessities to quarantine area (Photo:VNA)h
Sanitation works have been ramped up to receive quarantined people (Photo:VNA)
Sanitation works have been ramped up to receive quarantined people (Photo:VNA)
Sanitation works have been ramped up to receive quarantined people (Photo:VNA)
The quarantine area is supervised closely with security camera system (Photo:VNA)
Sanitation works have been ramped up to receive quarantined people (Photo:VNA)h
Covering an area of 30ha, the dorm has many units and sub-functional areas (Photo:VNA)
Sanitation works have been ramped up to receive quarantined people (Photo:VNA)
A gift from FPT University to quarantined people (Photo:VNA)
A gift from FPT University to quarantined people (Photo:VNA)
Workers quickly complete construction work on quarantined area (Photo:VNA)