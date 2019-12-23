FPT’s akaBot named in top 30 global RPA platforms
Hanoi (VNA) – AkaBot – a robotic process automation (RPA) solution developed by FPT Software Corporation of Vietnam, has been named in the Top 30 RPA products in the world by the website https://rpahack.com/ of Japan.
AkaBot is designed to perform repetitive processes like data entry, order filing, access right granting and tasks requiring continuous contacts with many different systems.
The application helps automate these processes with an almost zero error rate, reducing 90 percent of the time for operating, saving 75 percent of expenses, thus helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation and improve their competitiveness.
Recently, FPT Software has signed a five-year copyright licensing contract worth 6.5 million USD with a Japanese company, enabling the use of its RPA platform akaBot to develop an innovative staffing solution for the client.
Previously, in August, FPT Software and Taiwanese system integration solution provider ThinkPower inked an agreement on the distribution of akaBot in Taiwan, especially for financial sector.
Up to date, akaBot has been implemented for more than 20 companies in Japan, the Republic of Korea, the US, as well as piloted at some Vietnamese banks.
Aspiring to become a world-class comprehensive digital transformation services provider, FPT Software has developed digital platforms and solutions through leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics of Big Data, RPA, blockchain, helping businesses worldwide to accelerate their digital transformation journey.
The firm has targeted to obtain one billion USD in revenue by 2024./.