Sci-Tech ITU Digital World 2020 to be held in Hanoi The ITU Digital World 2020, a global platform for accelerating innovations in information and communication technology (ICT), will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, from September 6 – 9.

Sci-Tech Vietnam looks to boost ICT, focusing on domestic firms Vietnam is seeking to develop its information and communications technology industry (ICT) with a focus on domestic firms to make it a key economic sector in the next decade, according to experts.

Sci-Tech Female scientists receive L’Oreal-UNESCO awards Three outstanding female scientists of Vietnam on December 12 received L’Oreal – UNESCO awards for their research.