Politics Ho Chi Minh City seeks to strengthen cooperation with foreign agencies Vo Van Hoan, Vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has highlighted the role of foreign mission representatives to the city’s achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Politics 📝 OP-ED: Late Japanese PM Abe Shinzo – a great friend of Vietnam Japan’s former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo made great contributions to the development of the relations between Vietnam and Japan, for the sake of their people, and for peace, prosperity, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Politics Vietnamese leaders offer condolences to Japanese government, people Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, on behalf of Party and State leaders and people of Vietnam, cabled a message of condolences to President of the Liberal Democratic Party and PM of Japan Kishida Fumio over the death of former PM Abe Shinzo on July 8.

Politics Minister suggests Vietnam, Venezuela forge investment, trade ties Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son suggested Vietnam and Venezuela enhance their trade and investment ties at a reception for Deputy Foreign Minister of Venezuela Capaya Rodriguez in Hanoi on July 8.