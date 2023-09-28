Health HCM City spends nearly 29 million USD to build second blood bank The Ho Chi Minh City will spend 700 billion VND (28.6 million USD) on building the second blood bank as the city's first establishment, located at the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital, has become overloaded.

Health HCM City to spend over 7 trillion VND on medical infrastructure, equipment Ho Chi Minh City has decided to spend over 7 trillion VND (304 million USD) from its budget on infrastructure and equipment of health care units under the mid-term public investment plans for the 2021-2025 and 2025-2030 periods.

Health HCM City to put new dialysis facility in rural area into operation in October The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health will inaugurate a new dialysis facility in the outlying district of Can Gio in early next month, providing better access to dialysis for people who have kidney failure or end-stage renal disease.

Health Pharmedi Vietnam 2023 kicks off in HCM City The Vietnam international exhibition on products, equipment, supplies for medical, pharmaceutical, hospital and rehabilitation – Pharmedi Vietnam 2023 kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13.