The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and the French School of Asian Studies (EFEO) signs a framework agreement on scientific research cooperation in preservation of cultural heritage on February 16 (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and the French School of Asian Studies (EFEO) on February 16 signed a framework agreement on scientific research cooperation in preservation of cultural heritage.

Accordingly, the two sides will cooperate in several fields including research on cultural heritage conservation, organizing exhibitions, and exchanging documents and data on Vietnamese history and culture. They will also work together to build an electronic database on cultural heritage while strengthening human resource training in researching, collecting and archiving cultural items.

Director of Hue Monuments Conservation Centre Hoang Viet Trung said the Complex of Hue Monuments were recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage 30 years ago. Restoration and preservation work has achieved significant results. However, many buildings inside the Citadel were completely destroyed during the war but archival materials on them are lacking. Hence, the centre hopes to receive support from the EFEO, especially photographic materials, for restoration projects.

Director of the EFEO Nicolas Fiévé said the institute is willing to share photos and documents related to Nguyen Dynasty kept in its archives and connect the centre to French historical photo archive units, contributing to preserving and promoting the value of Vietnam’s heritage sites.

The EFEO is a French state agency for science, culture and occupations under the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research and Innovation./.