The French team said it has made thorough preparations in both techniques and music, aiming to leave strong impressions on spectators and the jury.

Meanwhile, their Italian rivals will light up the Da Nang sky with a “firework dance” carrying a message of encouraging people to overcome difficulties after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Da Nang Department of Tourism said more than 63,000 tourists, of them 19,000 foreigners, are expected to stay in the city on the final night.

Da Nang is the only locality in Vietnam to host a fireworks festival, making it a magnet for the best fireworks producers from around the world each year since 2008.

It has been building a "Fireworks Festival City" reputation to promote it as a top destination in central Vietnam and Asia./.

VNA