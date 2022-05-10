Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam aims for five gold medals at chess events Nine Vietnamese chess players are setting their sights on five gold medals at the ongoing SEA Games 31, as their competition officially kicked off in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on May 10.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: VFF official meets with female football players Acting President of Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan had a meeting with the Vietnamese women's football team on May 9 on the thresholds of the squad’s first match at the ongoing Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese marathon runner and SEA Games dream Marathon runner Le Van Tuan, one of the oldest athletes of Vietnam at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), is a gold medal hopeful for Vietnam at the regional sports event thanks to his rich experience and strong resilience, according to the national oganising committee for SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports Cambodia’s coach satisfied with victory over Laos in men’s football Coach Hirose Ryu of Cambodia said he was satisfied with his team’s 4-1 win over Laos in the May 9 match of Group B in the men’s football of SEA Games 31, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.