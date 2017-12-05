Overview of the workshop (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

– French businesses and organisations introduced technological solutions to smart urban development at a workshop held in Hanoi on December 5.They also shared experience in applying effective technologies in transport, infrastructure, urban planning, and energy.French Ambassador to Vietnam Bertrand Lortholary said two thirds of the population in Vietnam will live in urban areas by 2020 instead of the current one-third ratio.Therefore, Vietnam needs to adopt effective urban management methods, he suggested, adding that France is willing to support Vietnam in the current development period and in the fourth industrial revolution.Building smart city is defined as one of the key tasks in the development strategy of the Vietnamese Government.In the context of the fourth industrial revolution, the country is focusing on developing infrastructure and information technology services to boost the economy.The Ministry of Information and Communication is accelerating a plan to build the e-government in 2016-2020, concentrating on forming a digital system and learning from international experience.A representative from the ministry said from 2016, some localities across the country such as Hanoi, Da Nang, Thua Thien-Hue, Lam Dong and Ho Chi Minh City approved and implemented smart urban development plans.Developing smart city is considered a breakthrough solution to realising socio-economic development targets in the middle and long terms.It aims to address pressures on building the smart economy, smart government, smart movement, smart environment, smart life, and smart residents.During the workshop, French investment and trade promotion agencies exchanged with Vietnamese partners to forge closer links.The workshop was held by Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communication and the French Embassy in Vietnam to strengthen cooperation in information technology between the two countries as part of their Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2016.-VNA