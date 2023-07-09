The Italian team came second while the Creative award went to the team from Poland and the Finnish team got the Audience award.

Held from June 2 to July 8 at weekends, the fireworks festival 2023 took “The World Without Distance" as its theme to share a message of erasing geographical boundaries, and connecting countries and peoples with one another by promoting desires for peace, love, and hope for the best things.

Da Nang is the only locality in Vietnam to have hosted a fireworks festival, making it a magnet for the best fireworks producers from around the world each year since 2008./.

VNA