France-Vietnam Days of Innovation to open in HCM City
Vietnamese-French choreographer Anne Nguyen of the Compagnie par Terre dance troupe will introduce an interactive contemporary dance called Danse Des Guerriers De La Ville (Dance of the Warriors of the City) from November 27 to December 4. It is one of five main activities of the second Franco-Vietnamese Days of Innovation held in HCM City (Photo courtesy of the organiser)
HCM City (VNA) - Four innovation programmes and a dance show will be offered during the second France-Vietnam Days of Innovation from November 27 to December 4 in Ho Chi Minh City.
The event is co-organised by the Consulate General of France in HCM City and the French Institute in the city.
Consul General Vincent Floreani said at a press conference last week that: “France and Vietnam have cooperated in many innovative projects. Through the France-Vietnam Days of Innovation, France expects to promote bilateral cooperation.”
The event will open with Health Day at the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy in District 5 on November 27.
The programme will include speeches by three leading French doctors, including Philippe Ménasché, known for his work with stem-cell-derived extracellular vesicles for the treatment of heart failure.
The other doctors include Pierre Jais, founder of In-Heart providing detailed and spatially resolved electrical 3D mapping of the heart, and Guillaume Charpentier, co-founder of Diabeloop, a medtech company producing technological innovations for people with Type 1 diabetes.
The Sustainable Development Day on November 28 will include discussions among Vietnamese and French scientists on sustainability science and six projects on waste treatment and air pollution in Vietnam. It will be held at the HCM City Polytechnic University in District 10.
The Digital Image Day will offer visitors an opportunity to discover the latest digital technologies and the application of digital technologies in animation filmmaking. The programme will be held on November 30 at Lotus University in District 1, featuring speakers from France.
An interactive contemporary dance called Danse Des Guerriers De La Ville (Dance of the Warriors of the City) created by Vietnamese-French choreographer Anne Nguyen will take place at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum from November 27 to December 4.
Anne, who is with the Compagnie par Terre dance troupe, will combine hip hop dance and virtual reality technology. Visitors will be able to take part in practice with dancers from her troupe through a virtual reality headset during the 45-minute show.
The choreographer and her colleagues from France and Vietnam, including Santiago Codon Gras, Mai Thien Quan and Ben Phan, will be instructors at the venue.
Frédérique Horn, Director of the French Institute, said the dance would help audiences know more about hip hop dance and have a fun time with friends and families./.