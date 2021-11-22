France-Vietnam Friendship Association affirms continued support for Vietnam
The France-Vietnam Friendship Association (AAFV) has affirmed its continued support for and solidarity with the Vietnamese people in accordance with the situation of the two countries and the world at large, with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and global warming, and regional and world tensions taken into account.
France-Vietnam Friendship Association holds 17th national congress (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – The France-Vietnam Friendship Association (AAFV) has affirmed its continued support for and solidarity with the Vietnamese people in accordance with the situation of the two countries and the world at large, with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and global warming, and regional and world tensions taken into account.
The AAFV held its 17th national congress and a ceremony to mark its 60th founding anniversary in Montreuil, on November 19-20.
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang appreciated the contributions made by the AAFV - one of the oldest friendship associations with Vietnam – over the past 60 years.
He quoted Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his working session with AAFV representatives in his recent official visit to France as saying that Vietnam always keeps in mind the sentiments and valuable contributions of many generations of AAFV leaders and members to Vietnam.
In 2019 and 2020, the association carried out 27 projects totaling over 100,000 EUR (112,000 USD) in 16 Vietnamese provinces and cities, supporting poor households, providing scholarships for poor students with good learning performances, and assisting Agent Orange/dioxin victims.
The AAFV said in its report that after its working session with PM Chinh on November 5, it sent a letter to France’s authorised offices showing its wish that the two sides will intensify cooperation within the Strategic Partnership framework and develop cooperation opportunities through the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, and France will ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, and propose the EU remove its “yellow card” warning related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing against Vietnam.
In the time ahead, the association vowed to step up activities to introduce the image of Vietnam’s nation and people, and support cooperation activities between the two countries.
Within the framework of the congress, a talk themed “Climate change in the 21st century and direct impacts on Vietnam, a photo exhibition featuring Vietnam’s dioxin victims, a lacquer painting exhibition, and another introducing Vietnam’s newspapers and magazines were also held./.