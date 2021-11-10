Society Vietnam receives medical supplies from Australia, UNICEF The Health Ministry’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology on November 9 received 1,910 vaccine fridges, 5 million syringes and 50,000 safety boxes within the framework of a vaccination support project in Vietnam funded by the Australian Government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Society Appeal trial held for 12 defendants of TISCO-related case The High People’s Court in Hanoi on November 9 opened a trial for 12 defendants who filed appeals in a case related to wrongdoings at Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel JSC (TISCO).