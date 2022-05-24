Society US-Vietnam Cooperation Centre inaugurated in capital The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Embassy on May 24 co-organised a ceremony to inaugurate the US-Vietnam Cooperation Centre at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV)’s campus in Hanoi.

Society Seven art works, items to be auctioned to raise funds for mountainous schools Winners of the 2022 “De Men” (Cricket) Award for Children will be announced at a ceremony on May 31, during which seven art works and items will be auctioned to raise funds to build or repair schools in mountainous areas.

Society History must be compulsory subject at high schools The National Assembly (NA)'s Committee on Culture and Education has asked the Ministry of Education and Training to reverse an earlier decision and make history a compulsory subject at high school level.

Society Various Party members in HCM City disciplined The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Board has disciplined seven Party members for their involvement in four cases monitored by the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control.