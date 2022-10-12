The establishment of the Francophone Book Spaces will provide useful knowledge for Vietnamese people in the fields of culture, society, science and technology of the Francophone community (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Library of Vietnam (NLV) in collaboration with the International Organisation of Francophonie (OIF) inaugurated a Francecophone Book Space on October 12 to meet readers' needs relating to learning and researching documents in French.



Similar spaces will also be opened in Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Nghe An, Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong, Can Tho, Ben Tre and Binh Duong provinces in the coming time.



According to Kieu Thuy Nga, NLV Director, the establishment of the Francophone Book Space at the NLV and eight libraries nationwide will provide useful knowledge for Vietnamese people in the fields of culture, society, science and technology of the Francophone community.



Tran Thi Mai Yen, acting chief representative of the OIF in the Asia-Pacific region, said she believed that the spaces will help popularise French in Vietnam, for the benefit of learners, teachers and people who love the language.



With nearly 6,000 works by authors from many French-speaking countries, the Francophone Book Spaces are hoped to contribute to enriching the existing books of these libraries, she added.



Initiated in 2012, OIF’s Francophone Book Space project aims to strengthen the public library network in Francophone countries by sponsoring French books. It has been implemented in Ghana, Seychelles, Guinea and Armenia./.