Politics Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics fosters ties with Indian, Singaporean partners Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang held separate receptions for the Ambassadors of India and Singapore to Vietnam on March 22.

Politics Leaders extend sympathies to China over plane crash President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 22 sent his sympathies to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping over a plane crash a day earlier.

Politics Malaysian PM concludes official visit to Vietnam Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob and a high-ranking delegation of the Malaysian Government left Hanoi on March 22, successfully concluding their three-day official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam calls for peaceful settlement of international conflicts A Vietnamese delegation attended a discussion on emergency issues within the 144th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and related meetings in Bali, Indonesia, on March 22.